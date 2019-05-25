Huawei suspended from Wi-Fi Alliance, SD Association: Report

In more trouble for the company, Huawei has been suspended from the Wi-Fi Alliance, which sets standards for wireless technology as well as SD Association, which develops standards for SD card. The Chinese company, meanwhile, has voluntarily withdrawn its membership from the JEDEC, which sets standards for semiconductors until restrictions imposed by the US government are removed, according to a Nikkei report.

The move comes as Huawei has been added to the ‘Entity List’ by the US government, which prohibits US companies from doing business with a firm on this. Huawei has reportedly been temporarily suspended from the standard-setting bodies, but its removal could give competitors an advantage when it comes to the latest technological standards.

Big names like Apple, Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom are members of the Wi-Fi Alliance. While JEDEC’s list of members includes Qualcomm, Samsung Semiconductor, Toshiba Memory, HP, Cisco, and Xilinx. Up until May 24, Huawei executive Frank Yang was listed as a director of JEDEC, reports Nikkei.

Huawei’s removal from the SD Association suggests that the company will no longer be able to use SD card or microSD card slots in its upcoming devices. But this is something Huawei seems to have thought of a solution for in advance as it already has its proprietary Nano SD card format, which replaces a microSD card in its phones. Huawei’s Nano SD card was introduced with Mate 20 Pro last year, though it is limited to Huawei’s high-end phones as of now.

Huawei has been banned by several American key companies like Google, ARM Holdings, Microsoft, Intel, Broadcom, and Qualcomm, which have announced suspension of business ties with it. Google has canceled the Android license for Huawei and the ban will affect new products from Huawei and its sub-brand Honor, which are unlikely to run Google’s operating system. Meanwhile, Microsoft also removed Huawei products from its online store.