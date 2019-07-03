Huawei says still not sure if it can continue using Android or not

Huawei is yet to receive an official confirmation from the U.S. Commerce Department on this matter on whether it can continue to have Android OS on upcoming Huawei devices, reports Reuters.

“We acknowledge President Trump’s comments related to Huawei over the weekend and will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce but have nothing further to add at this time,” Tim Danks, Huawei vice president of risk management and partner relations, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

In May, the US Commerce Department banned sales of American-made software and components to Huawei without obtaining a license. The US government has called Huawei a national security threat. As per the ban, Huawei is barred from using Android from the development of new phones. Without a confirmation from the US administration, the Chinese tech major still doesn’t know if it can use Android for upcoming models.

At the G20 Summit last week, President Donald Trump said that U.S companies would be able to sell components to Huawei. Trump’s comments at the G20 in Japan came after the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said that Trump’s decision to reverse the ban on Huawei does not have “much impact” on its business worldwide. In an interview with the Financial Times, Ren welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump decision to relax the ban on his company but downplayed its significance.

“President Trump’s statements are good for American companies. Huawei is also willing to continue to buy products from American companies,” says Ren. “But we don’t see much impact on what we are currently doing. We will still focus on doing our own job right.”