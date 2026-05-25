Huawei proposes new path for chip development amid US sanctions

Huawei also plans to roll out new computing power supernodes called the Atlas 950 and Atlas 960, which Xu described as the world's most powerful, supporting 8,192 and 15,488 Ascend chips, respectively. (Image: Reuters)

China’s Huawei Technologies expects to design high-end chips by 2031 with transistor density equivalent to 1.4-nanometre processes, despite U.S. ⁠sanctions ​that have made it hard for China to build the world’s most advanced chips.

The projection, made by Huawei on Monday in a statement, was the most eye-catching claim of what the company calls the Tau Scaling Law, a ​new ​principle for improving chips as the industry can ⁠no longer rely mainly on making transistors smaller.

He Tingbo, president of Huawei’s semiconductor business and director of its ‌Scientist Committee, introduced the new concept in a keynote speech titled “New Semiconductor Path in Practice” at the 2026 IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS) in Shanghai on Monday, the company said.