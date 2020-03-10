Huawei P40 series launching on March 26, will re-define smartphone cameras

Huawei P40 series launch on March 26 Huawei P40 series launch on March 26

Huawei set a benchmark for smartphone cameras with last year’s P30 series. The P3 Pro received a great response for its cameras from all around the world. Huawei is now gearing up to bring a new next-generation P series phones on March 26 — the Huawei P40 series — globally. The company has confirmed that the launch will happen in Paris, France.

Under the new series, Huawei is said to bring three phones the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition. Alongside confirming the launch date the company also released a teaser that revealed some details about the upcoming Huawei phones.

With the teaser Huawei confirmed that all the three phones will mainly be about cameras similar to the P30 series. The teaser also revealed that the Huawei P40 series phones will include a big camera bump at the backside which is said to include up to five cameras. Rumours suggest that on the front the phone will include dual selfie cameras.

Huawei P40 Pro cameras

A recent leak revealed all the key specifications of the Huawei P40 Pro, which is said to be the star of the show on March 26. The Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to include 52MP Sony IMX700 Hexadeca Bayer RYYB lens, 40MP Sony IMX650 ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a dual prism periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom and ToF sensor. It is said that the main sensor will be a custom design by Sony and feature “16-in-1” technology.

The leak further revealed that the P40 Pro will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that will be curved on all four sides. The phone is said to be powered by its own Kirin 990 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The P40 is also said to use the company’s latest Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Rumours suggest that with the P40 Pro Huawei will aim to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra that features a quad rear camera setup at the back. The Samsung device includes 108MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 48MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and DepthVision camera. In India, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is available with a price tag of Rs 92,999.

