Huawei Mate 20 Pro now available offline in India at popup stores

Huawei has announced Popups for Mate20 Pro smartphone as part of its offline strategy. The popup stores across three cities in India will let users experience the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and pre-order it. In addition, the company said in a press statement that it plans to open 100 exclusive stores and 1,000 experience stores by 2020.

Huawei’s popups will be setup in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru across malls and corporate offices from December 4 to December 16 2018. The Chinese company has partnered with Croma in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad starting December 10 for sale of Mate 20 Pro.

At Huawei’s popup stores, users will be able to experience Mate 20 Pro and pre-book it with several launch offers. People who pay Rs 2,000 on the day of pre-booking will get Sennheiser PXC 550 along with the Mate 20 Pro for a total of Rs 71,990. The India price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro is Rs 69,990.

“Post a successful online presence, we are now foraying into the offline segment by collaborating with some of the best distribution partners. As part of this strategy, we are confident that we would be able to provide firsthand experience of our premium range of products that our consumers have never seen before,” Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business group said in a press statement.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and its first Mate series phone in India. The Mate 20 Pro has a massive 6.39-inch OLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, Kirin 980 processor, a triple-camera setup, 3D depth sensors, reverse wireless charging, etc. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is exclusive to Amazon India online.