Huawei launches EMUI 10, P30 series to get beta version first on September 8

Huawei officially released the EMUI 10 user interface at the Huawei Developers Congress held in Dongguan, China. The smartphone maker is going to provide the beta version of the EMUI 10 to the Huawei P30 series for internal testing from September 8. It will then be provided to the Mate 20 series later on.

Advertising

In EMUI 10, Huawei said that they will be bringing some major changes to provide a new UI experience. Some of the changes include a systemwide dark mode. Apart from this, the latest update will also come with distributed technology which will support HD video calls among multiple devices. Users will be able to make audio and video calls wherever they are.

The company said that in case of an incoming call, EMUI 10 users can choose to answer with the help of a smart speaker. In case of a video call, users can answer it with the help of a TV, vehicle-mounted device, or even send a real-time video feed from a drone. At work, the company said that a smartphone and computer can share screens so that data can be exchanged easily through drag-and-drop with the help of distributed technology.

The company said that in recent years it has invested heavily in the EMUI R&D and claims to have boosted the system performance, introduced GPU Turbo technology to improve the efficiency of graphics by 60 per cent. It also claims that the Link Turbo network aggregation technology allows Huawei smartphones to access multiple networks like 4G and WiFi for network speed 70 per cent faster than using 4G alone.

Advertising

Other innovations like the EROFS super file system improves Android’s random read by 20 per cent, and the Ark Compiler also smoothens the third-party applications by 60 per cent.

Also Read|Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 series could launch on September 19 in Europe

According to Huawei, the EMUI is currently been used by over 500 million daily active users in 216 countries. It supports 77 languages. The company expects that EMUI 10 will reach 150 million users once it gets rolled out for the Mate 30 series.

To recall, in its recent developers’ conference, Huawei also unveiled its own operating system for smartphones called Harmony, in a bid to ensure an alternative OS for its smartphone business against the US government’s clampdown on the Shenzen-based technology giant.