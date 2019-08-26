Huawei Kirin 990 chipset to launch on Sep 6 at IFA, will likely power Mate 30 series

Huawei confirmed that it will announce its newest flagship mobile chipset, the Kirin 990 at Europe’s largest consumer electronics show, IFA, on September 6, 2019. It released a short video on its social media handles confirming the launch date as well as a number of specifications of the chipset including the 5G capability.

Huawei mentioned the Kirin 990 at the official launch of the new Ascend 910 AI processor. The new flagship chipset is expected to power the upcoming Mate 30 series as the Huawei’s Mate series phones have debuted with new Kirin chipset for the past several years.

It makes sense for Huawei to unveil the Kirin 990 at the IFA 2019, given the fact that it announced the Kirin 980 at last year’s IFA. Kirin 980 is the current flagship chipset from Huawei and it powers Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View20 and more.

According to rumours, the 5G modem will be built into the chipset and it will be produced on TSMC’s 7nm EUV process, which will provide 20 per cent greater transistor density to have an increased power efficiency. Other rumours suggest that the new HiSilicon chipset will allow 4K video recording at 60fps, which is not yet possible in any of the Kirin chipsets out there.

Coming back to the Mate 30 series, it has been reported, earlier this month, that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be launched in Europe on September 19. During an EMUI 10 media briefing session at the Huawei Developer Conference, Dr Wang Chenglu, the President of Huawei Consumer Business Software, confirmed the launch date of the Mate 30 lineup, reported a Russian website high-tech-mail-ru.

Dr Chenglu also confirmed that the Mate 30 series will be powered by Kirin 990 processor, and not the Kirin 985, as previously reported. While there is no confirmation, it has been speculated that the Mate 30 will sport a 90Hz display and two 40MP camera sensors at the back placed in a circular module.