Huawei’s annual smartphone shipments cross 200 million for 2018

Huawei’s annual smartphone shipments have crossed 200 million units for 2018, according to the company, which is an all-time high. This includes shipments for the entire year, though it is not clear if this number also includes Huawei’s sub-brand Honor as well.

Huawei had already become the second largest smartphone vendor in July 2018, beating Apple, and the company claims to have seen 66X growth from 2010, when it shipped just 3 million units. Huawei’s global market share in the world is around 14.6 per cent. According to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Huawei’s continued in the number two position in the third quarter of 2018 as well, with around 52 million handsets being shipped.

Huawei has also revealed that its P20 series exceeded 16 million unit shipments and that nearly half of the user base was female for these phones. While the P20 Pro was the first device to offer a triple camera, the series also includes a regular P20 variant and a P20 Lite. This 16 million shipment includes all three variants of the P20 series.

The company also claims that the Mate 20 series also saw 5 million units being shipped within two months of launch. Huawei Mate 20 series is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor, which has a 7nm process design for more efficiency. The Kirin 980 was launched at the IFA 2018 in Berlin by the company.

Huawei also said that its Nova 3 series was popular with younger users and helped drive most of the volume. It had over 65 million units being sold for all of 2018, thus driving a majority of the volume for the brand. The brand recently announced the Huawei Nova 4 in China, which has a hole in the display for the front camera and gets rid of the notch.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is getting ready to launch the new Honor V20, which will have a 48MP rear camera, and a hole in the display as well with a 25MP front camera. Reports have also claimed that the Huawei P30 Pro, successor to this year’s P20 Pro will come with a 48MP rear camera as well and a quad or four camera set-up at the back. The phone could support 10X optical zoom, which will be much more than 3X optical zoom offered on the current P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro.