Huawei announces HarmonyOS, will support Android apps

Huawei has commenced its annual developer conference today, where it has only revealed its new HarmonyOS mobile operating system. HarmonyOS is a microkernel-based, distributed operating system, which according to the company will help the consumers have a cohesive experience across the range of devices they use.

HarmonyOS will support a number of platforms including smartphones, smart speakers, computers, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, cars and tablets. The company states that the platform will support RAM sizes from KBs to GBs. To address underperformance challenges the company will be using a Deterministic Latency Engine and high-performance Inter-Process Communication (IPC).

The Deterministic Latency Engine will reduce the response latency of apps by 25.7 per cent by setting task execution priorities and time limits for scheduling in advance. Whereas, IPC with the help of the microkernel will help increase the performance efficiency of the operating system by five times compared to existing systems according to the company.

It will be able to run HTML5, Linux and Android apps in the future. The ARK Compiler used inside of HarmonyOS will let developers develop apps for the operating system using Kotlin, Java, Javascript, C and C++.

The company at its annual developer conference stated that it plans to launch its HarmonyOS in its smart screen products later this year. After which the company will start launching other smart devices running the new operating system.

To recall, the company announced that it was working on an in-house mobile operating system when it faced losing access to Android during the ban implemented on it by the US government. After that, a few reports started surfacing online stating that the new operating system will be named Hongmeng OS.