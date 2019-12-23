Huami confirms CES 2020 event: Smartwatch, earphones and more products coming

Huami Amazfit set to launch earphone(s) at CES 2020 Las Vegas on Jan 7. Huami Amazfit set to launch earphone(s) at CES 2020 Las Vegas on Jan 7.

Huami confirmed its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event for January 7, 2020. It is for the first time that the wearable company will host a launch event in CES. The company has revealed that it will launch products across three categories at the CES, which will take place in Las Vegas next month. Teasing one of the three products Huami said, in 2020 it has a mission to “Connect Health with Technology”. This suggests that the company will launch a new smartwatch packed with lots of fitness features. With the second teaser the company confirmed to launch earphones category.

Yes, after ruling the smartwatch segment for some time, Huami is all set to enter the hearable segment in 2020. At CES 2020 event, on January 7, the company will announce its first ever earphones. The company is yet to reveal official details like features and specifications of the earphones it will launch next month. In addition to a new smartwatch and earphones, Huami also confirms the launch of another category by saying “Special Futuristic product category is still to be unveiled.” For now, there are no details about the third category.

Talking about the unannounced category the company says, “With a well-earned reputation for professional-level and stylish smart wearables, Huami is excited to expand its Amazfit portfolio beyond smartwatches and grow it’s already popular following on a global stage. Beyond smartwatches and earphones, the yet to be announced, the third new category is designed for health and fitness enthusiasts – a futuristic lifestyle for enthusiasts with affordable choices to help you LEAP OVER LIMITS. Amazfit will present a corner of future fitness in the coming decade and bring smart and modern health technology to the year 2020.”

This year, Huami has received great response from the consumers and that led to the increase in the market share of the company. According to this year’s annual press briefing, as of 2019, Huami has shipped more than 100 million smartwatches globally. The report reveals that in the first three quarters of this year, Huami’s shipments reached to 27.6 million, which is around 52.9 per cent more when compared to the same period in 2018.

Alongside Huami, OnePlus has also confirmed its CES 2020 event. OnePlus has revealed that the company will launch OnePlus Concept One with futuristic design. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details about the upcoming OnePlus Concept One.

