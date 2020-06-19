HRX brings pocket-friendly audio products to India; eye smart wearables for 2021

After the audio segment, HRX’s next target is wearable space. (Image: Flipkart) After the audio segment, HRX’s next target is wearable space. (Image: Flipkart)

“This is the best time for us as people are taking fitness seriously than ever before,” Afsar Zaidi, CEO and Co-Founder, HRX, which launched its audio range in the country Friday with Flipkart, told indianexpress.com in a telephonic interview. Given everyone is staying at home more due to the pandemic and focusing on staying healthy and fit this is the best time to launch products related to fitness, he qualified.

The audio products range from true wireless earbuds to neckband headphones to Bluetooth speakers, all affordably priced starting at Rs 999 for the HRX X-Pulse 4S with Ear Grip Technology Bluetooth Headset. All audio products will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform starting June 19.

This is just the start, Zaidi said. After the audio segment, HRX’s next target is wearable space. Zaidi revealed to indianexpress.com that HRX is working on smart wearables to launch in first half of 2021. He also revealed that for the wearables the company will partner with a “tech company” but didn’t reveal the name for now.

We have previously seen HRX and Xiaomi partner for the launch of Mi Band HRX Edition. “We received great response for our partnership with Xiaomi for Mi Band HRX. The partnership has ended. For our wearables we will be partnering with a tech brand and believe it will also be a great success,” Zaidi said. HRX is also going to introduce its sports and fitness equipment range as early as the next quarter.

He believes both the audio range and the upcoming wearables will be “a hit” as all the products are developed keeping in mind the requirement of Indian consumers.

