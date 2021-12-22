HP announces manufacturing of laptops, desktop in India

Tech giant HP announced on Wednesday that it has started manufacturing multiple PC products, including laptops in India, as a part of its ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Some products that will be manufactured in India are: HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks. HP has also expanded its line up of locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktops such as mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of All-in-One PCs. These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a wide range of customer segments.

“The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products,” the statement added.

The company in a press release noted that it is manufacturing these products at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. “Some of these products qualify under public procurement order of the Government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM)— a portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers,” the company said.

“HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country. As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the Government of India and state governments in their mission to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities’ quality of life,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

The company said by partnering with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops, it has significantly expanded operations to reaffirm its commitment to Make in India initiative. “Today, PCs are more essential than ever, enabling work, learn, earn and entertain opportunities. With the expansion of local manufacturing, HP India will be able to better serve the needs of our partners and customers,” added Patel.