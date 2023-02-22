HP launches the OMEN 17 with Intel’s 13th gen Core i9 processor and GeForce 4080 GPU in India

HP has officially unveiled its most powerful gaming laptop — the OMEN 17, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU for laptop. The latest gaming laptop features a whopping 17.3-inch display with up to QHD (2K) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

HP has equipped the OMEN 17 with OMEN tempest cooling technology, which is said to help the laptop deliver desktop-class gaming performance with OGH or OMEN gaming hub. With the latest RTX GPU, the laptop also supports technologies like DLSS 3 (AI-based upscaling), improved performance and energy efficiency when compared to the previous generation of NVIDIA laptop GPUs. You can check out the review of the AMD-powered OMEN 16.

The laptop has a well-spaced keyboard with RGB lighting and a large trackpad. In terms of I/O, the device offers a couple of USB-A ports, USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the other features are concerned, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and the laptop is fitted with a dual Bang and Olufsen speaker system. Besides, there is a 720p web camera with support for temporal noise reduction and an integrated dual array microphone.

The new HP OMEN 17 will be available with a starting price of Rs 2,69,990 and the laptop will be available via Omen playground stores, HP world stores, and HP online stores.