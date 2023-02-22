scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

HP launches the OMEN 17 with Intel’s 13th gen Core i9 processor and GeForce 4080 GPU in India

HP's latest OMEN 17 laptop offers up to RTX 4080 GPU based on the Ada Lovelace architecture and 5th generation Max-Q technologies.

The HP Omen 17 is based on the 13th Gen Intel CPU and RTX 40 series GPU (Image credit: HP India)

HP has officially unveiled its most powerful gaming laptop — the OMEN 17, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU for laptop. The latest gaming laptop features a whopping 17.3-inch display with up to QHD (2K) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

HP has equipped the OMEN 17 with OMEN tempest cooling technology, which is said to help the laptop deliver desktop-class gaming performance with OGH or OMEN gaming hub. With the latest RTX GPU, the laptop also supports technologies like DLSS 3 (AI-based upscaling), improved performance and energy efficiency when compared to the previous generation of NVIDIA laptop GPUs. You can check out the review of the AMD-powered OMEN 16.

The laptop has a well-spaced keyboard with RGB lighting and a large trackpad. In terms of I/O, the device offers a couple of USB-A ports, USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also read |HP Omen 16 (AMD) gaming laptop review: Is it time to upgrade?

As per the other features are concerned, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and the laptop is fitted with a dual Bang and Olufsen speaker system. Besides, there is a 720p web camera with support for temporal noise reduction and an integrated dual array microphone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

The new HP OMEN 17 will be available with a starting price of Rs 2,69,990 and the laptop will be available via Omen playground stores, HP world stores, and HP online stores.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

More airports, better connectivity bringing people closer, boosting national progress: PM Modi

  • Tags:
  • HP
Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close