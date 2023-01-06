CES 2023: HP announces new laptops, all-in-one PCs, and peripherals

At CES 2023, HP announced a host of new products including those aimed at employees working at organisations with a hybrid work model. The hardware manufacturer announced new Dragonfly, Elite, Elitebook and Omen laptops along with new desktop PCs and peripherals.

New HP laptops announced at CES 2023

HP announced the launch of the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 with enhanced video conferencing features aimed at users working in a hybrid environment. The new multi-camera experience supports dual video streams and camera switching so that users can show both their faces and another object or whiteboard at the same time.

The laptops’ Auto Camera Select feature uses intelligent face tracking to recognise which camera a user is facing to help keep audiences engaged. The new Keystone correction feature automatically crops and flattens images from the camera feed with a single click to make it easier to share a whiteboard or physical document.

The laptops will also have a Be Right Back feature, which lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting a meeting when they need a break. Other features touted by the company include Intelligent Hibernate, which learns PC use patterns so that the PC can go into hibernate mode at appropriate times to save battery life, and Smart Sense, which optimises the laptops’ thermal performances using AI.

The new HP 14 inch and 15.6 inch laptops are available in both AMD and Intel variants. Up to 25 per cent of the HP 14 inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition is made using post-consumer recycled plastic. Interestingly, bio-circular content like used cooking oil was integrated in the bottom cover of the device.

The new Omen 17 laptop has been upgraded and is now HP’s most powerful gaming laptop. It will now feature up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and the latest NVIDIA Geforce graphics. The laptop will leverage Omen Tempest Cooling Technology for “desktop-calibre” gaming. The Omen 17 is also the first HP laptop to feature optical mechanical keys.

The HP Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 laptops are expected to be available this spring and pricing will be announced closer to when the products are available. The HP 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptop PCs with AMD processors should be available later this month and will start at $419.99 and $499.99 respectively. The Intel versions will be available later this spring. The HP 14-inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition will be available this summer. The Omen 17 laptop should be available at HP.com in January and will start at $1699.99.

HP’s new desktop and all-in-one PCs announced at CES

Just like the eco edition laptop, the HP 24-inch and 27-inch All-in-one PCs also make use of sustainable materials in their construction. According to the company, these will be the world’s first PC that uses recycled coffee grounds, which are used to create the speckles in the finish of the PC.

Also, more than 40 per cent of the all-in-one PCs’ enclosures contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75 per cent of recycled aluminium is used on the arm stand while 100 per cent reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base. The new all-in-one PCs are expected to be available this spring.

The new Omen 40L and 45L desktops will come up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The 45L model will come with more headroom for processor overclocking due to the company’s Omen Cryo Chamber technology. The Omen 25L desktop will also get an upgrade, featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The Omen 25L, 40L and 45L desktop PCs are expected to be available this winter.

New HP peripherals announced at CES 2023

HP announced a new range of E-series G5 monitors that come in sizes between 21.5 inches to 27 inches. The monitors come with options that include 4K resolution on select models and curved and ultrawide screens. Their displays cover 99 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut and include features like HP Eye Ease that reduces blue light exposure and an Ambient Light Sensor that automatically adjusts screen brightness.

HP also announced the new HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse that comes with up to 90 days of battery life. The mouse comes with six programmable buttons for custom shortcuts and is made with up to 60 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics. It is expected to be available in January on HP.com and will start at $79.99.