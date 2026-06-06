HP introduces ZGX Fury GB300, an AI workstation for large-scale models

HP noted that a large majority of enterprise PCs currently run Windows, creating demand for AI systems that can integrate into existing workflows and IT infrastructure. (Image: HP)

HP has unveiled one of its most powerful AI-focused desktop systems to date – the ZGX Fury GB300 workstation powered by Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell Ultra platform.

Announced during Computex 2026, the new workstation is designed to bring data centre-class AI capabilities to enterprise desktops. HP says the system can support AI workloads involving models with up to one trillion parameters, a task traditionally reserved for large-scale server infrastructure.

At the heart of the ZGX Fury GB300 is Nvidia’s GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip. The platform combines high-performance CPU and GPU resources with a large unified memory pool, enabling AI developers, researchers and enterprises to run and fine-tune large language models locally.