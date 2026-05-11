HP launches EliteBoard G1a in India, next-gen AI PC built into a keyboard starting at Rs 89,900

HP on Monday, May 11, introduced the HP EliteBoard G1a, the world’s first full AI PC built into a keyboard, in India.
The device may look like a wireless keyboard but it actually doubles as a Copilot+ PC running Windows 11 Pro for Business. It is designed to deliver next-generation local AI power in a keyboard-sized form factor that moves at the speed of modern work, according to the US-based electronics major.
First unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the HP EliteBoard G1a is 12 mm thick and weighs 750 grams, which is less than half the weight of a traditional notebook PC. Dual mics and speakers are also built into the keyboard. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series NPU capable of delivering up to 50 peak TOPS, with support for Radeon 800M graphics.
The HP EliteBoard G1a has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900, and is available for purchase on the HP online store. Alongside the wireless keyboard, HP on Monday also launched the OmniPad 12, a tablet aimed at students, first-time users, and professionals on the go, beginning with India, the world’s fastest-growing market for global brands. The OmniPad 12 is priced at Rs 48,999 and available for sale from June 2026.
Meanwhile, the HP EliteBoard G1a is built to cater to developers and other professionals who want a device to run uninterrupted AI computing tasks while adapting to any workspace with ease.
The keyboard has a 32W built-in battery for long hours of usage, along with HP Smart Sense and AMD’s Auto State Management (ASM) to dynamically adapt performance, cooling, and battery optimisation for a smoother experience.
It also has a fingerprint sensor for added security. You can pair it to a large monitor or any display of choice using the USB-C port. However, the HP EliteBoard G1a does not have a trackpad and thus, requires a wireless mouse to complete the setup.
At CES 2026, HP also introduced the HP Series 7 Pro 4K monitor that can be paired with the HP EliteBoard G1a for modern workers. The next-gen Neo:LED 4K display features IPS black performance, calibrated colour accuracy, and custom user colour profiles that can be tailored to your workflow. It supports 140W Thunderbolt connectivity capable of delivering 40Gbps high-speed data for smooth video output.