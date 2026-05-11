HP launches EliteBoard G1a in India, next-gen AI PC built into a keyboard starting at Rs 89,900

The HP EliteBoard G1a has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

HP on Monday, May 11, introduced the HP EliteBoard G1a, the world’s first full AI PC built into a keyboard, in India.

The device may look like a wireless keyboard but it actually doubles as a Copilot+ PC running Windows 11 Pro for Business. It is designed to deliver next-generation local AI power in a keyboard-sized form factor that moves at the speed of modern work, according to the US-based electronics major.

First unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the HP EliteBoard G1a is 12 mm thick and weighs 750 grams, which is less than half the weight of a traditional notebook PC. Dual mics and speakers are also built into the keyboard. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series NPU capable of delivering up to 50 peak TOPS, with support for Radeon 800M graphics.