How Zypp Electric is changing deliveries with its ‘zero-emission’ delivery fleet

If you regularly order food, pharmaceuticals or other goods online in Delhi or Gurugram, you might have seen a delivery agent arriving on a green electric scooter with Zypp’s brand name on the side. Zypp Electric is a Gurugram-based startup providing electric vehicles for last-mile delivery to companies looking for more eco-friendly delivery fleet solutions.

“When we say last-mile delivery, it means that we work with companies in the fields of food delivery, ecommerce, quick commerce companies, grocery delivery, pharma delivery etc. We become their logistics partner, where we provide them with a fleet of electric vehicles and drivers,” Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Zypp, told indianexpress.com.

Zypp Mobility offers drivers and electric vehicles to companies that want goods delivered. It also provides delivery agents with electric vehicles and delivery tasks from its client companies. Its clients include prominent names such as Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Blinkit. The company has worked with various OEM partners to buy, rent and lease vehicles that are particularly suited to the task of last-mile delivery.

“These bikes are rugged. The parts that are used in them are designed for rough usage. This is to ensure that the bikes can continue running safely despite travelling over large distances and different roads,” explained Gupta.

All its vehicles come with swappable batteries that allow delivery agents to swap out discharged batteries for fully charged ones. Zypp delivery executives have the choice of either charging the spare battery at home or getting it charged at a Zypp facility, for which they would be charged a separate small fee. The vehicles are also IoT enabled so that both delivery agents and companies can track their usage including location details, charging status etc.

Apart from its “Mission Zero Emission,” Zypp also wants to make life easier for delivery agents, according to Gupta. According to him, not owning the vehicle they use for deliveries and replacing fuel with electricity translates into a lot of savings.

Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric. (Image credit: Zypp Electric) Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric. (Image credit: Zypp Electric)

“If someone wants to buy a bike, they need to arrange between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for the down payment and then pay EMIs. Not only do we give them the electric bikes and help them save on EMIs, maintenance and fuel, but we also direct them to work that helps them make money,” said Gupta. And this sentiment is shared by drivers as well.

Pawan Yadav, a driver for Zypp, has been working for the company for close to a month. Before that, he used to deliver packages for Amazon. “I used to earn around Rs 20,000 a month before and spent about Rs 3,000 on petrol. Now, I make around 800-900 rupees a day and I spend maybe around Rs 50 a day charging the battery,” Yadav told indianexpress.com.

Zypp riders can choose their working hours and how long they want to work. Yadav says he works seven days a week and delivers a minimum of 50 packages a day for companies like Myntra. Meesho and others.

According to Gupta, Zypp has 5,000 electric scooters and drivers in the Delhi-NCR region along with a small presence in Bengaluru. The company plans to increase that number to 30,000 by next year and eventually has a goal of hitting 200,000 vehicles.