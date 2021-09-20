How Vloggers influenced Sony to develop the ZV-E10 interchangeable lens camera

Video blogs are all the rage these days. With thousands of hours of content being uploaded to YouTube per minute during the pandemic, Sony wants to cash in on the popularity of the genre with the ZV-E10, its first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera. This is Sony’s second Vlogging-specific camera after it introduced the ZV-1 last year, which shows how pandemic has created the demand for entry-level professional cameras among Vloggers, with many of them trying out the form of sharing daily lives to be more attached to their followers.

“The camera market is changing,” admits Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony India, who said how Vloggers influenced the company to develop the ZV-E10 which is tailored for video creators. “The ZV-E10 is like the advanced version of ZV-1 giving more flexibility to users, like you can change the lenses, and you have a bigger sensor.”

Srivastava says the original ZV-1 was a successful attempt at creating a compact camera for Vloggers at the right price but lacked more advanced features. With the ZV-E10, Sony has added the larger 24-megapixel APS-C sensor found in the A6100 and interchangeable mirrorless mount, allowing users to take advantage of Sony’s 60 plus E-mount lenses.

“The reason why we have added interchangeable lens options in the ZV-E10 is simply because people want to shoot from different perspectives and support for swappable lenses gives them a whole new perspective,” Srivastava tells indianexpress.com. He added that the decision to add a larger sensor with more depth-of-field flexibility has been included after carefully examining the needs and demands of Vloggers.

The ZV-E10, in a way, is a video-first camera designed to be lightweight and compact in nature. On the camera, video recording tops out at 4K / 30p, while slow-motion footage can be recorded up to 1080 / 120p. It also offers active electronic image stabilidation, allowing stable video recording while shooting hand-held and walking. It also has a high-quality in-camera microphone, a flip-out screen, and Vlogging-centric features like “Background Defocus.”

Srivastava says a lot of thought went into designing the ZV-E10, from tweaking the user interface to adding little hardware tricks that fit the needs of Vloggers and content creators. For instance, there is a new mode button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to easily change between Still/Movie/Slow and Quick modes with just one touch. There is also a “product showcase” feature that allows creators to change focus from your face and onto an object placed in front of the camera. “Based on our interactions with Vloggers, they wanted easy access, they didn’t really want to go into those kinds of professional settings.”

He maintains that there is a clear differentiation between Alpha cameras in terms of the user interface, and it all depends on who is the target audience for a camera. For example, the camera interface on the Alpha 7S III and Alpha One is different from what you get to see on other Sony cameras. “Cameras also have evolved in the terms of interfaces and are different from the previous generation interfaces and are more user friendly,” he said.

Even though smartphones have evolved in terms of imaging experience and with companies like Apple and OnePlus having phones with “pro” branding to highlight the camera prowess, the competition in the professional camera market is getting stiff. But Srivastava says dedicated cameras will always have an edge over smartphones. “These cameras [ZV-E10] are much more evolved. Smartphones cannot be compared to a camera because they cannot achieve those kinds of the depth of field or the autofocus capabilities which a camera can achieve,” he said, adding that “since cameras have a bigger sensor, they are better able to handle low-light capability.”

Srivastava says the ZV-E10 will appeal to mid-to-entry-level bloggers, or someone who is trying their hands by making videos for YouTube. There is a “clear market” for cameras like the ZV-E10, says Srivastava. This is the next-level camera for those who want to graduate from a smartphone and have ambitions to make a career in Vlogging.

The new ZV-E10 is available for an estimated retail price of Rs 59,490 and for Rs 69,990 you get a 16-50mm kit lens. “I think price does play an important role. But again, it is about the kind of functionality or the feature set that is available in the camera,” he added.