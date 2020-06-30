Here’s how you can watch Rath Yatra 2020 live on your smartphone Here’s how you can watch Rath Yatra 2020 live on your smartphone

The lockdown phase in India has come to an end but the social distancing norms are still in place to safeguard against the threat of the coronavirus. Devotees who want to see this year’s Rath Yatra will have to do so digitally, from their homes. Luckily there is a way to watch the live stream of the Rath Yatra 2020.

Airtel Xstream and Shemaroo have partnered to bring this year’s Rath Yatra to people’s smartphone and tablets. Airtel mobile and braodband customers can watch the proceedings by simply installing the Airtel Xstream app on their devices.

How to watch the Rath Yatra 2020 livestream

The live stream of the Rath Yatra 2020 will be available on an exclusive channel on the home page of the Airtel Xstream app. Users can tune in to the channel to watch the proceedings live on their phone or tablet. Users will also have the option to rewind and replay the live stream as per their convenience.

Chariots brought inside Lord Jagannath Temple at Jamalpur in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after the Gujarat High Court declined permission for the procession. (Photo: Javed Raja) Chariots brought inside Lord Jagannath Temple at Jamalpur in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after the Gujarat High Court declined permission for the procession. (Photo: Javed Raja)

The event is scheduled from July 1 to July 4, 2020. Users can watch the stream from 8 am to 6 pm on the first day, from 3 pm to 11 pm on day two, from 7 pm to 10 pm on day three, and from 2 pm to 10 pm on day four. The schedule of the Rath Yatra 2020 is as follows:

1st July 2020 (8:00AM to 6:00PM) — BahudaYatra & HariSayanaEkadasi

2nd July 2020 (3:00PM to 11:00PM) — Sunabesa

3rd July 2020 (7:00PM to 10:00PM) — Adharpana Ritual

4th July 2020 (2:00PM to 10:00PM) — NiladriBije

Notably, the Airtel Xstream application is free to install and available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The subscription of the Xstream app comes free with any Airtel mobile or broadband plan. The app also offers thousands of movies and shows from India and across the world along with the feature to stream hundreds of TV channels.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd