Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

India vs New Zealand: How to stream on Amazon Prime Video, best plans

Want to watch the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I and ODI on Amazon Prime? Here's everything you should know.

India vs New Zealand Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video, India vs New Zealand seriesAmazon recently introduced a mobile only plan for Prime Video. (Image Source: AP)

India and New Zealand are geared up and preparing for the upcoming T20I and ODI series. With the first T20I scheduled this Friday, you might be wondering how to tune in to the T20I and ODI series that will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, which is the first time that any cricket series is being streamed on the platform.

If you are planning to watch the series on mobile devices, you can opt for the recently introduced Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition which is available to everyone irrespective of their network provider. Priced at Rs 599 per year, the plan offers access to all content on the streaming platform in Standard Definition (SD) quality.

However, if you want to enjoy live cricket matches on a big screen, you might want to opt for the non-mobile Amazon Prime Video subscription, which costs Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 for three months and Rs 1,499 annually and lets users watch content in High Definition (HD) quality.

Also Read |‘I do not believe in breaks, a coach should be hands-on’: Ravi Shastri on Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ tour

The match will be available in five languages – Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English and Tamil, with users being able to switch between any of the languages anytime they want to.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy full match replays and highlights and get access to some bonus content which will be available after the match ends. For India matches, you can also watch a live 60-minute pre-match, mid-innings and a 30 minutes post march show.

With both mobile and non-mobile plans, you get all Prime Video features like being able to download shows for offline viewing. Apart from access to all content on Prime Videos, users can also enjoy free music on Prime Music and Prime deals, which sometimes offer early access to sales, special discounts and free delivery on select items.

