How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live: Check streaming apps, TV, match schedule, more

From the opening game to the final, football fans in India have several options to catch the biggest moments of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image: FIfa)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally here. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament is the biggest in the competition’s history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches spread across more than a month of football action.

For Indian fans, however, the excitement has been accompanied by one important question: where can you watch the World Cup, and can you watch it for free?

Where can I watch every FIFA World Cup 2026

To watch all 104 matches is through the streaming platform ZEE5. The service has launched a dedicated FIFA World Cup package priced at Rs 799 for three months, giving subscribers access to every group-stage game, knockout match, and the final. The matches are available in Full HD and can be streamed on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and streaming devices.