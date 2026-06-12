How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live: Check streaming apps, TV, match schedule, more

The FIFA World Cup is underway with 48 teams and 104 matches. Here’s everything Indian football fans need to know about watching the tournament live, whether through streaming services or free television broadcasts.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 05:49 PM IST
From the opening game to the final, football fans in India have several options to catch the biggest moments of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image: FIfa)From the opening game to the final, football fans in India have several options to catch the biggest moments of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image: FIfa)
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally here. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament is the biggest in the competition’s history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches spread across more than a month of football action.

For Indian fans, however, the excitement has been accompanied by one important question: where can you watch the World Cup, and can you watch it for free?

Where can I watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 

To watch all 104 matches is through the streaming platform ZEE5. The service has launched a dedicated FIFA World Cup package priced at Rs 799 for three months, giving subscribers access to every group-stage game, knockout match, and the final. The matches are available in Full HD and can be streamed on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and streaming devices. 

According to ZEE5’s official World Cup guide, regular ZEE5 subscriptions do not automatically include World Cup access, meaning users need the dedicated FIFA package to watch live matches. 

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Television viewers can also watch matches through Zee’s sports network, Unite8 Sports, which is broadcasting the tournament across India. 

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 for free

Fans who do not want to pay for a streaming subscription still have an option.

DD Sports, available through DD Free Dish, is broadcasting select World Cup matches free of charge. However, it is not showing all 104 games. Instead, the public broadcaster is airing only major fixtures, including the opening match and the knockout stages from the quarterfinals onward. 

The free-to-air schedule includes:

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  • Quarterfinals: July 9, July 10, and July 11
  • Semifinals: July 14 and July 15
  • Final: July 19

This means casual viewers can still watch some of the tournament’s biggest moments without paying for a subscription. 

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Expect some late nights

Indian football fans should prepare for unusual match timings. Because the tournament is being held across North America, many matches will take place late at night or during the early morning hours in India. A large number of matches are scheduled between midnight and early morning IST, making streaming and on-demand replays particularly useful for viewers who cannot stay awake for every game.

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