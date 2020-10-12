How to watch Apple iPhone 12 event: Live at 10:30 pm on October 13

(Image: Apple)

Apple will be holding a special event on October 13, where it is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series, Apple TV, a new HomePod and possibly AirTags. Apart from all of this, a few reports suggest that the company will also be launching its AirPods Studio at the event too. Here we will be taking a look at what time is Apple’s October 13 special event, what to expect and how you can watch it live.

How to watch Apple’s October 13 event live?

Apple will be hosting its October 13 launch event virtually at 10 AM California time, from within the Apple Park. This translates to 10:30 PM IST.

People will be able to stream the event live on Apple’s official website, from inside of the Apple TV app and on the company’s official YouTube channel. We have also embedded the live video below, which will start at the time mentioned above.

Apple’s presentation is expected to last for around 90 minutes.

What to expect?

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of these will have a glass and metal sandwich design similar to the iPhone 4 and will have sizes ranging from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches. It is also being said that the devices will come with 5G support and an OLED display.

Apart from the new iPhones, it is also expected to launch a new budget smart speaker priced at $99. This version of the HomePod will reportedly be half the size of the original, with the same design. We could also see AirTags, which is a location-based tracking device that you can attach to your belongings and keep a track of their location.

Reports also suggest that the company might launch a new Apple TV streaming box, which will come with a new processor and an improved remote. Some reports also indicate that we might get to see the AirPods Studio, which will be the company’s first over-ear headphones.

