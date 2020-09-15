What time is Apple event today? How to watch livestream

Apple's special September 15 event is set for tonight

Apple’s special ‘Time Flies’ event is set for today where the tech giant could announce a new iPad, Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch, AirTags, One Services bundle, among others. Rumours also suggest that the tech giant could possibly reveal more details about the latest iOS 14 software first announced at WWDC 2020 event a few months ago. This is the second online launch event Apple will be hosting after the WWDC developers conference.

Time of Apple event

The online special ‘Time Flies’ event will begin at 10 a.m PT which is around 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

How to watch livestream?

The special Apple event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like WWDC 2020 event, the upcoming Apple event is expected to be pre-recorded video from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. Unlike before, the livestream of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event can be watched through Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app.

What to expect from Apple?

At the online event tonight Apple could make announcements related to the new iPad, iOS 14, Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags, Apple TV, MacBook and many more. The company is also expected to launch a cheaper watch at the online event today.

According to several leaks, the upcoming iPad Air 4 will sport design very similar to the iPad Pro. The leaks also suggest that the upcoming iPad will feature an edge-to-edge display without a home button. It is said to sport a Touch ID built on the side button instead of FaceID.

Apple is also expected to reveal more details about iOS 14 at tonight’s event. Alongside Apple is expected to announce new details about watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. iPhone 12 series expected to launch next month (date yet to be confirmed) is said to come bundled with iOS 14.1 update out-of-the-box. Apple recently released iOS 14 beta 8 to developers and public beta users. To recollect, Apple announced iOS 14, watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 at WWDC 2020 event in June.

At the online event, Apple could announce a bundle of its subscription services. It could unveil several tiers to the bundle options including a base tier with Apple TV+ and Apple Music and a premium tier with Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage subscription bundled.

In addition, the tech giant could announce Apple Studio over-ear headphones and AirTags.

