How to use Wi-Fi calling? How to check if your phone supports it?

Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) or Wi-Fi calling is a buzzing word in the telecom market right now. The service enables voice calls over the Wi-Fi network and aims to provide proper calling service where cellular networks aren’t strong. Airtel and Jio have already launched with Wi-Fi calling service in the country while Vodafone is yet to introduce the service.

What is Wi-Fi calling?

As already mentioned, the Wi-Fi calling is aimed at areas where cellular networks are not very strong. The feature uses high-speed broadband connection to make and receive high definition (HD) voice calls. Since VoWiFi uses a stable Wi-Fi connection, call drops are rare.

How to use Wi-Fi calling

If you are using a Jio or Airtel SIM, you can connect to any broadband network and make unlimited calling without incurring extra charges. To make calls over Wi-Fi network, you will need to activate Wi-Fi calling feature on your smartphone and connect to your broadband network. And that’s it. Now you can use VoWiFi just like you normally make calls.

Notably, the option to enable Wi-Fi calling in a smartphone is only limited to some specific models. You will need to check the Wi-Fi calling page of your service provider to see if your smartphone is compatible with their VoWiFi service. If your device is compatible, you can find it under Settings > Connection Settings > Wi-Fi calling in Android, and Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi calling in iOS devices.

BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel Wi-Fi calling

If you are an Airtel or Jio customer, you do not need to pay any amount for using Wi-Fi calling service. Also, you do not need to install additional apps to use the service. However, if you are a BSNL customer, you will need to install the BSNL Wings app to use BSNL’s Wi-Fi calling service. BSNL users will need to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 1,099 to start their VoWiFi service.

