iOS 14 tips: How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen

iOS 14 is available for all compatible iPhones

iOS 14 is released and all compatible iPhone users have already downloaded the software update. The latest iOS version brings lots of UI changes including home screen widgets and new features like App library, new translate app and more. If you are stuck and still don’t understand how to add widgets to your iPhone home screen, here’s a guide you must take a look right away and set up your iPhone today.

Before anything else, you must update your iPhone to iOS 14 software version. To upgrade to the latest software first head over to Settings app, then scroll down to General and then click on the Software Update option. Before installing the software update you must ensure to backup all your data and connect the phone to a stable WiFi connection.

How to install iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 today

How to add widgets to iPhone home screen

After installing the iOS 14 update following are the steps you must follow to add widgets to your iPhone home screen and bring a fresh look to your smartphone. Take a look.

— First, you will need to long press anywhere on the home screen or on an app and then click on edit home screen option display on the screen.

— Then click on the ‘+’ icon at the top of your screen, on the top-left corner to be specific.

— You will then be able to see the available widgets. Then tap on one of the many shown and choose a size.

— Then click on the Add Widget option at the bottom of the screen to add it on the home screen.

— You can place the widget wherever you wish. You will also be able to reposition it as required by dragging it anywhere on the screen. Then click on the Done option to set your widget.

Similarly, you can also remove widgets by long pressing and then clicking on remove option.

The widgets are also available on iPad with iPadOS 14 but here they are limited to Today View sidebar. In comparison, on iPhone you will be able to use these widgets on home screen and also app screens.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.