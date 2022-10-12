Google Play Points program comes to India: Here’s a deeper look at how it works

The Google Play Store is the most popular app store in the world. And it’s not just a place you can find your favorite apps, but a one-stop destination for all your media needs – games, movies, e-books, you name it. While most of the listings on the store are for free, there are plenty of other, more premium options you can download at a price. But did you know aside from granting access to more premium apps, making purchases now also rewards you with other stuff? Yes, Google announced on Tuesday that its global rewards program will be rolled out to users in India “in the coming week.” Before that happens, here’s all you need to know to get prepped up to use the program to the fullest.

Google Play Points is the program that helps users earn points and rewards for purchases they make from the Play Store. These purchases range from apps and games to in-app items and subscriptions. Your rewards also increase depending on the level you are in – the more you spend on purchases, the more points you accumulate and the higher your tier goes.

You start off at the Bronze level where you’re rewarded with 1 point for every dollar spent. Once you’ve earned 150 points, you move on to the Silver tier which bumps up your rewards to 1.1 points per dollar spent. Gold increases that to 1.2 points per dollar once you reach 600 points, while you max out at Platinum with 3,000 and above points with its 1.4 points per dollar benefit. However, Google is yet to clarify how the points will work for Indian rupees. You also get better additional benefits based on your levels like in-game points events, book multipliers, platinum weekly prizes, and premium support.

However, considering the fact that apps and games on the Play Store are typically a lot cheaper than when they’re purchased in dollars, it’s quite possible that it’ll take less to earn more points in India. This is only speculation, though, since Google is yet to provide information on points-per-rupee-spent in India.

How to sign up?

To sign up for the program, you’ll have to open up the Play Store, tap on the profile icon on the top right, then tap Play Points. You will earn five times the Play Points in your first week, so if you’re looking to purchase something from the Play Store, you know the right time to.

Just remember that Play Points will only be applicable to in-app purchases made via the Google Play Store.

Once you’ve made a fine points collection, you can redeem them for Google Play Credit to use as you see fit on the Play Store. It doesn’t end there, though – you can also spend them on special in-app items or coupons to buy in-app or in-game items at a discounted price.

Google in India has partnered with 30+ titles that include games from global studios such as 8 Ball Pool and Evony: The King’s return. Then there are games from local studios such as Ludo King), Word Trip, and Ludo Star. The list also includes popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa.

Of course, Google will be expanding the program to partner with more developers and offer an even greater collection of items that can be purchased from within an app or game.