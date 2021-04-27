How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch when wearing a face mask

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 14.5 for the iPhone – and there’s a lot to like about the latest software update. The update includes a number of new features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with a connected Apple Watch. Simply put, it will be a lot easier to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask.

Look, unlocking your iPhone with a FaceID is a bit of a challenge when wearing a mask, especially during the pandemic. Instead of unlocking your iPhone quickly, you are asked to enter your passcode. This makes the entire process frustrating. The new iOS 14.5 update tries to make it easier to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask. With the new update, FaceID sees that the iPhone user is wearing a mask, it will then prompt the Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone. Of course, the catch is you need to own an Apple Watch to use the feature.

The solution works really well. In fact, the process is familiar if you have a Mac and an Apple Watch. If you are wearing a mask, just swipe from the bottom of the screen on your iPhone. Your iPhone will scan your face and instantly you will get haptic feedback indicating your Apple Watch was used to unlock the device. Obviously, this will only happen when the Apple Watch and iPhone are in close proximity.

How to unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch when wearing a mask

First things first, make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are running iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, respectively. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and then select FaceID& Passcode, enter in your iPhone’s passcode when asked. Next up scroll down to “Unlock with Apple Watch.” Once done, toggle it on to turn the feature. That’s it. You can start now use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask.