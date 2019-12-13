Google interpreter mode: How to instantly translate foreign language using smartphone

Google Assistant now allows users to translate languages on their phones. Google Assistant now allows users to translate languages on their phones.

The main problem that most travelers face is that of not knowing the local language of the foreign land. For instance, if you’re traveling to Greece and don’t understand or speak Greek it can very well spoil your trip. As not everyone understands or speaks all languages spoken around the world Google launched the interpreter mood for Assitant at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in January. Back then, the Google Assistant interpreter mode was available only for Smart Displays. On Thursday, Google introduced the interpreter mode for smartphones.

Google brings its AI-powered language interpreter mode to both Android phones and iPhones. As the name suggests the interpreter mode allows two people to have a conversation while speaking different languages. It translates language in real-time and this can make traveling hassle-free. So, how does the interpreter mode works? Let’s explain.

How to translate languages on smartphone

All Android phones already come with Google Assistant pre-installed. To use the interpreter toll iPhone users must download Google Assitant first.

Start the translation process by saying “OK Google” followed by a command like “Be my Italian interpreter” or “Help me speak Spanish” or “Turn on interpreter mode”.

After the mode is turned on, start speaking in either language, but ensure not a mix of both. Users are not required to alternate between languages for the Google interpreter mode to work.

The language that is been spoken will be detected and translated by the Assistant.

The microphone of the phone helps Google carry on the translation process.

After the translation is done, users can stop using interpreter mode by just saying a command like “Stop”, “Quit” or “Exit”.

The Google interpreter mode works with 44 different languages including Arabic, Danish, Greek, among others. Besides Android phones and iPhones, the interpreter mode works with several other devices including all Google Home speakers, some speakers with Google Assistant built-in, all Smart Displays, smart Clocks, and tablets.

