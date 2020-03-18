How to transcribe foreign language using Google Translate [Step-by-step guide] How to transcribe foreign language using Google Translate [Step-by-step guide]

You can now translate any foreign language to the language you understand using Google Translate app on your smartphone. Previously, Google announced the speech transcribe feature for the Spanish language only. Today, the tech giant announced that the Translate app will be able to transcribe any language starting today.

Hey all the travelers out there, you can now use the Google Translate Android app to transcribe foreign language speech as it’s happening.

Google has confirmed that the Transcribe feature will be rolling out to everyone in the next few days with support for any combination of the following eight languages — English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai. So if you still haven’t received the feature wait for some more days as the rollout is happening in the phased manner.

Here’s how the Transcribe feature works

STEP 1: First Download the Google Translate app from Google Play store. If you already have the app on your smartphone ensure to update it to the latest version as that supports the feature.

STEP 2: Open the app and click on the “Transcribe” icon from the home screen.

STEP 3: You will then need to select the source and target languages from the language dropdown at the top and speak.

The Translate app allows you to pause or restart transcription by tapping on the mic icon on the screen. You can also see the original transcript, change the text size or choose a dark theme in the settings menu.

Google said that it will continue to make speech translations available in a variety of situations. Currently, the transcribe feature will work best in a quiet environment with one person speaking at a time. “In other situations, the app will still do its best to provide the gist of what’s being said. Conversation mode in the app will continue to help you to have a back and forth translated conversation with someone,” Google said.

