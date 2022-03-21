How to track LIVE train running status for free using your smartphone

Millions of passengers rely on Indian Railways for long-distance travel. No matter what your impression about travelling by train, it is the most stress-free way to cover a vast country like India on a budget. But trains do get late and reaching the destination takes longer than expected. If you want to know how far the train is from the final destination, you don’t have to unnecessarily call the helpline number and start panicking. Your smartphone can tell you the train, where it’s going, its current status – even if it’s running late. There are apps and websites that let you track your train schedule and see where you are in real-time, staying up to date on your train’s schedule.

RailYatri app (Android, iOS, website)

RailYatri is the Swiss Army Knife of online live train status tracking. Although the website isn’t the greatest to navigate, the app has an easy-to-digest design. The app is exactly what it says: a live train tracking app that offers details on arrival and departure times, station info, alerts for delays and cancellation, estimated arrival time of the train at upcoming stops. For passengers, it also gives you the option to check which station offers the ability to order food. The real advantage here? It all works offline, so you can follow your route while on the train—even if the phone’s data connection is not available.

Where is my Train: Live Train (Android, iOS)

Using the ‘Where is my train’ app, users can search a specific train by its number, revealing departure/arrival day and time, any delays, and a live progress bar. (Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Using the ‘Where is my train’ app, users can search a specific train by its number, revealing departure/arrival day and time, any delays, and a live progress bar. (Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Where is my train: Live Train is one of the reliable live train running tracker apps out there. You can find a specific train by its number, or you can perform a general search using the origin and destination station, if you don’t know the train number. The results show the departure day and time of the train, arrival day and time, train delays, a progress bar indicating the arrival time and distance between two stations, halting time for the train at stoppages, etc. More importantly, you also check your PNR status, live station info, seat map, set an alarm before the train reaches a particular station, search for nearby stations, and much more. The app relies on the phone’s internet or GPS to track the train. The good thing about this app is that it works offline as well. Although not add-free, the app has a clean interface and is free to download.

ixigo trains (Android, iOS)

The Ixigo Trains app features a cool map, indicating the train’s movement, and it even features a refund calculator. (Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/ The Ixigo Trains app features a cool map, indicating the train’s movement, and it even features a refund calculator. (Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Although there’s a website version, you’ll navigate faster using your phone. On ixigo trains, just enter the train number or name, and the app will show the current status of the train. The app has a cool, real-tracker for the train. Scroll the map to see where the train is moving right now. The app also details cancellation and train delays. The information provided by this app is simple and straightforward. See the departure and destination station, time estimates, coach info, refund calculator, platform locator, and much more. You can also share the current status of the train via WhatsApp, giving a friend or a family member to track the train’s live status at any time.

Google Maps app (Android, iOS)

Google Maps is another option when it comes to tracking live training running status. What we live about Google Maps is that it makes having all of the info you need even easier. You can see where the train is coming from and how close it is to the destination station. While it has all of the key features of any standard train tracker, it also gives you information about the destination station, the food options available within the compound or nearby, transportation options available, availability of toilets on the premises or around the station, nearest ATMs, and much more. There’s not much more you could ask for.