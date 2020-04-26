How to track coronavirus (COVID-19) cases live in India How to track coronavirus (COVID-19) cases live in India

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are rising in the country with every passing day. This is worrying people sitting at home for over a month now due to the country-wide lockdown. The best way to keep up with the latest India updates related to coronavirus is to read up on it. Given the internet contains both true and false information it’s better you check only the official websites.

There are several coronavirus trackers available that let you track the live updates of the confirmed COVID-19 cases along with the recovered and deceased cases. Here are some reliable ones that will provide you with accurate coronavirus related India updates.

Aarogya Setu

This is the app developed by the Government of India a couple of weeks ago. The government is urging everyone to download this application to get only accurate information related to coronavirus pandemic in India. The Aarogya Setu app includes updates section that shows the confirmed cases, active cases, recovered and deceased cases. The app also displays the specific number of cases in the state you live in. It also provides updates on other states. The key idea behind introducing Aarogya Setu app is to track people if they come in contact with any coronavirus infected person when they are out. The government believes the app will help prevent the spread of the virus among many more people in the country. The app has already been downloaded by millions of people across the country.

John Hopkins coronavirus tracker

This is one of the most reliable coronavirus tracker available. John Hopkins tracker shows worldwide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic. The tracker allows users to select countries and check the updates including confirmed cases, recovered cases, deaths in the region. The data source of these live trackers is important. The John Hopkins coronavirus tracker data source includes — WHO, CDC, ECDC, NHC, DXY, 1point3acres, Worldometers.info, BNO, state, and national government health departments, and local media reports.

Covid19india.org

This is one of the best coronavirus trackers available in India as it shows clear and detailed representations for common people to understand the state of the country. Similar to other trackers this interactive COVID-19 tracker also shows the number of cases confirmed but the difference is it also displays numbers state-wise. The tracker shows updates related to recovery and death cases in the country. This tracker shows graphical representation to give a better idea about the scenario in the country.

Alongside these trackers, social media giants such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and others are trying their best to display only authentic information on their platform related to coronavirus. Facebook and Twitter have created a hub of authentic news related to coronavirus on their platform. WhatsApp has also collaborated with WHO and the government to introduced helpline number and chatbots to helo people get the latest and authentic updates related to the pandemic.

