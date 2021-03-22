How to tell when your smartphone battery needs a replacement

Check out how you can check up on your battery health on both iPhones and Android phones. (Express photo)

Smartphone batteries are one of the most important pointers while purchasing a new smartphone. While smartphone batteries are what keep your phone going, they aren’t meant to last forever with the technology we have so far. Batteries will eventually lose their capacity over time and start to discharge quicker.

This will eventually start showing signs of sluggishness on your phone. This may often be interpreted by people to be a consequence of inadequate RAM or processing power. However, your phone battery can be just as effective at slowing down your device. You can, however, check if it is your battery that is starting to die out.

Here’s how to detect when your phone’s battery needs a replacement

iPhone

On Apple iPhones, checking your battery health is as easy as heading into the phone’s settings. You can find the option under Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Here, you can easily see relevant statistics and a Maximum Capacity section where your phone will compare your existing capacity vs when your phone was new.

After about 500 times of charging the phone, your capacity percentage will usually come down to about 80% of the original capacity. Once under 80%, Apple recommends you change your battery.

Android phones

On Android smartphones, you battery health can be checked by downloading some battery apps. Accubattery is such an example. The app is designed to measure actual battery use and then uses its features to enhance your battery life.

Another example is Dfndr Battery that gives an idea of your battery health status, including elements like battery power, temperature and capacity. When the health is poor and it has been too many charge cycles since you bought your phone, it is a good idea to get a new battery installed in your device. This should also give you a performance boost immediately.