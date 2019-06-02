How to stream Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote event on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off tomorrow (June 3) in San Jose, California. As expected, the Cupertino company will unveil new software features for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac. During the same developer conference last year, Apple introduced iOS 12, WatchOS 5, MacOS Mojave, and tvOS 12.

Advertising

The event begins at 10 am Pacific time on June 3. Here’s how to stream Apple’s WWDC 2019 event on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Windows 10 PC.

When is the WWDC 2019 keynote?

Apple’s WWDC 2019 conference takes place in San Jose California, from June 3 to June 7 at McEnergy Conventional Center. Like the previous year, the event starts at 10am Pacific Time (June 3), which translates to 10:30pm IST (June 3).

Also read: Apple plans end of iTunes, to reveal glimpses of its next era of apps and devices

Advertising

How to watch WWDC 2019 live?

Users can watch the live coverage of WWDC 2019 through the dedicated Apple’s events site or the WWDC app on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The WWDC 2019 keynote will likely to be a 2-hour long event.

How to watch WWDC 2019 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV

Given that Apple is holding the event, it will be easier to livestream the keynote on your Apple device. You can watch the event on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch using Safari. Apple recommends devices with at least iOS 10. The company also notes that the livestream of the keynote will also be available via Chrome or Firefox desktop browsers, as long as they support MSE (Media Source Extensions), H.264 video, and AAC audio.

As with iOS devices, users can watch the livestream of the keynote on their Mac using Safari. Apple recommends that your Mac needs to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

For Apple TV users, Apple has a separate Apple Events app. You will need an Apple TV running tvOS 10.2 or later. The Apple Events app can be downloaded for free from the tvOS app store.

Also read: iOS 13: Everything we know about Apple’s next mobile operating system

How to watch WWDC 2019 on Windows 10 PC

To watch the livestream of the keynote on a PC, users will need to the Microsoft Edge browser from laptops or desktops that are running Windows 10. Additionally, it’s likely that Apple will be streaming the event from its YouTube channel as well.

How to watch WWDC 2019 via Twitter

Apple says it will provide a livestream of the event on Twitter. Twitter users can ‘like’ this tweet to receive regular updates from Apple on launch day.