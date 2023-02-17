scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Got two SIMs? Here’s how you can set up two WhatsApp accounts on your phone

If you need two WhatsApp accounts on your Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, Motorola, Oppo, Nothing, or Google phone, then just follow these quick and easy instructions.

whatsapp logo featured express photoWhatsApp continues to be the most popular chat app on the planet (Express photo)
Most phones these days in India come with dual SIM slots, allowing users to have one number dedicated to work and the other for their personal life. While WhatsApp does not officially support two accounts on a single device, people still manage to set two up.

Chinese phone manufacturers like Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and OnePlus have built-in app cloners that let you install two instances of WhatsApp and run them together, each with a unique account. Samsung allows it too with its Dual Messenger feature. If your phone runs stock Android and does not support cloning, then there are even third-party apps that help you do that.

If you are confused about how you can run two WhatsApp accounts on the same device, then we’ve got you covered in this article. Scroll to your device manufacturer and follow the instructions therein.

How to set up two WhatsApp accounts on a Samsung phone

1. Navigate to Settings > Advanced features > Dual Messenger
2. Enable Dual Messenger
3. Toggle the switch for WhatsApp to use a separate account
4. Tap Install and then Confirm

Also Read |WhatsApp introduces new Kept Messages feature, here’s how it works

How to set up two WhatsApp accounts on a Xiaomi phone

1. Navigate to Settings > Apps > Dual apps
2. Tap Create
3. Select WhatsApp from the list

How to set up two WhatsApp accounts on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus devices

1. Navigate to Settings > Apps > App cloner
2. Select WhatsApp from the list
3. Toggle Create app clone
4. You should find a second WhatsApp in your app drawer. Just set it up like you normally do

How to set up two WhatsApp accounts on Vivo and iQOO phones

1. Navigate to Settings > Apps > App clone
2. Turn the toggle for WhatsApp on
3. You should find a second WhatsApp in your app drawer. Just set it up like you normally do

Also Read |How these organisations are using WhatsApp Communities to drive social change

Set up two WhatsApp accounts using third-party apps (Nothing Phone 1, Motorola, Google Pixel)

While just about every Android phone now supports app cloning, in the rare chance your phone doesn’t have that feature, third-party apps are here to save the day. Just download any of the two apps given below to get started. Both have been tested and work expectedly.

1. 2Accounts – Dual App Space
2. Clone App-Parallel Space

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 20:35 IST
