Sunday, November 15, 2020
How to enable two-factor authentication for a Gmail account

Setting up 2-step verification makes it hard for anyone to take over your email account. Here's how to enable it.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 15, 2020 4:07:43 pm
Gmail, two-step-authentication, two-step-authentication Gmail, how to set up two-step-authentication for gmail, what is two-step-authenticationHow to set up your Google account with two-step authentication.

With over 1.5 billion users, Gmail remains the most popular email clients in the world. But unfortunately, there is always a chance of your email being hacked by bad actors. Strong passwords are fine, but if you need to secure your email account, two-factor authentication provides an additional layer of security. Don’t worry, setting up 2-step verification for Gmail is easy. Here’s how to enable two-factor authentication and secure our data and personal information.

How to set up two-factor authentication for your Google account

Google lets you set up two-factor authentication for your account in two ways. One method is Google Prompt and another one is setting up two-factor authentication by using Google’s Authenticator app.

# Log in to your Google account on myaccount.google.com on your smartphone or PC.

#Click the Security tab on the left.

# Scroll down a bit, and click “2-Step Verification.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

#Click the Get Started button. Now follow the on-screen instructions to set up two-factor authentication.

#Enter your passwords to confirm your identity.

#Click Try it Now

#Add a phone number that Google can send the six-digit verification code to.

#Click Send.

#Verify your phone number by entering the six-digit code Google sent you. Click Next.

#Click Turn On to enable two-factor authentication.

Gmail, two-step-authentication, two-step-authentication Gmail, how to set up two-step-authentication for gmail, what is two-step-authentication Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express

How to use Google Authenticator

Google authenticator is another way to secure your Google account. To use this method, you need to download a free app from the App Store or Google Play Store that’s being used to generate random codes for your two-factor authentication.

#Go to your account’s security preferences, click Authenticator App.

#Choose whether you are using an iPhone or Android smartphone.

#Click Next.

#Scan the QR code from your authenticator app.

#Enter the code shown on the Google Authenticator app on your smartphone

#Click Verify.

#Click Done

