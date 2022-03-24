How to set up Alexa’s hands-free feature on your Android smartphone

Smartphones from companies like OnePlus and Redmi now come with Amazon Alexa’s “Hands-free” feature built-in, but you can also download the Alexa app to get the feature on your phone. It is designed to allow users to activate and use Alexa on their smartphones without touching it. This could be useful when driving, while cooking, during workouts and any other time when you want to interact with Alexa without touching your device.

Here, we have put together a quick how-to guide that will help you set up Alexa’s Hands-free feature on your Android smartphone:

First, you need to make sure that your phone has the latest Android software updates. Go to Settings > System > System updates. If you have a pending update, install it. After the update, restart your smartphone.

The next step is to install the Amazon Alexa app on your phone. Go to the Google Play Store and search for “Amazon Alexa” in the search bar at the top. Once you find the right app, click on the “Install” button to install the app.

Follow this step even if you have the app installed as there may be an update, in which case there will be an “update” button instead of an “Install” button.

After that, sign in to the Amazon Alexa app with your existing Amazon ID. If you don’t have one, create a new one and follow the instructions on the screen to set up the Hands-free feature.

Alternatively, on the Alexa App, go to ☰ More > Settings > Alexa on this phone > Alexa Hands-Free and toggle the Alexa Hands-Free button to the ON position and follow on-screen instructions to complete the set-up.

Once you are done setting up Hands-free on the Alexa app on your phone, you can get Alexa to open applications by saying, “Alexa, open Facebook”, or “Alexa, open YouTube”. It is also possible to search for destinations and navigate while driving, listen to music, find recipes, shop and do many other things: all hands-free.