How to download Twitter videos on your iPhone, Android smartphone

Twitter may not be built for videos but it’s still a surprisingly good source for interesting clips. So good, in fact, that you’d want to share a lot of those so that everyone can share in the fun. Unfortunately, while Twitter does allow saving photos in just a few clicks, with videos it’s a different story. None of the Twitter apps or even the desktop site currently support video downloads. But as is the case with everything, there are workarounds. With the use of third-party apps, users can save Twitter videos to their devices. And the best part? It’s a lot easier than you’d expect.