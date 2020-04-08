No internet? Here’s how to recharge Vodafone-Idea number through SMS, missed call

No internet? Here’s how to recharge mobile number through SMS, missed call No internet? Here’s how to recharge mobile number through SMS, missed call

India is under lockdown until April 14 due to coronavirus pandemic. This also means that no shops are open during this period including the recharge outlets. Most smartphone users use digital wallets like Google Pay and Paytm to recharge their phone numbers but what about the people who are still stuck to feature phone? How do they recharge their phone numbers after the existing pack exhausts? Well, Vodafone is making it easy for people with feature phone to recharge amid the lockdown.

Vodafone-Idea is helping its 2G customers using feature phones, to access Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call. The process is simple and easy to understand. Notably, this is for the Vodafone network users with feature phone living in Haryana.

To recharge phone numbers Vodafone users in Haryana just need to send a SMS from their registered mobile number. In some cases customers will have to complete the process by giving a missed call to a designated number.

How to Quick Recharge through SMS

–SMS Format: Stopup <space> Userid <space> MPIN <space> VODAFONE/IDEA <space> 10 digit Mob No <space> Amount

* ICICI Bank: SMS to 9222208888 : MTOPUP <space> IDEA/VODAFONE <space> 10 digit Mobile Number <space> Amount <space> Last 6 digits of Bank Account

* Axis Bank: SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782 : MOBILE <space> 10 digit Mobile Number <space> Idea/Vodafone <space> Amount <space> Last 6 digits of Bank Account

* Kotak Bank : SMS to 9971056767 / 5676788 : REC <space> 10 digit Mobile Number <space> VODAFONE/IDEA <space> Amount <space> Last 4 digits of Bank Account

* IndusInd Bank : SMS to 9212299955: MOB <space> 10 digit Mobile Number <space> VODAFONE/IDEA <space> Amount <space> Last 4 digits of Debit card

Quick Recharge through SMS

Step 1: SMS: ACT<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Last 5 digits of Bank Account

Step 2: SMS: FAV<space>98XXXXXXXX<space>Amount

Confirm your recharge by giving a missed call

Give missed call to 7308080808

Smartphone users with Vodafone mobile phone number can download the my Vodafone app or my Idea app or any of the digital wallets such as Google Pay or Paytm or PhonePe to recharge. You will just need to sign up, enter mobile number, select the pack and make payment.

Vodafone Idea said in a press note that their customer service teams are creating awareness among customers on accessing and taking the benefit of digital platforms through video links, GIFs, dockets that explain the process for undertaking recharge and effecting bill payments. The operator is also explaining the recharge process details via my Vodafone app, my Idea app and enabled via digital wallets.

From now on Vodafone prepaid customers can now recharge at Idea retail outlets and Idea customers can avail recharge at Vodafone retail outlets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd