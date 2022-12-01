Netflix has free games as well, and here’s how you can get started

Netflix has played a pivotal role in transitioning the world from DVDs to streaming TV shows and films through the internet on a wide range of devices – mobiles, tablets, TVs, and laptops, you name it. But seeing the boom in gaming, particularly on the mobile end, the streaming service expanded its horizons in November last year with the launch of Netflix Games. The service so far offers relatively simplistic, arcade games but more elaborate ones like Assassin’s Creed are on the way. Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix Games and how you can get started with it.

Supported platforms and how you can sign up

Netflix Games made its debut on November 2nd on Android, with an iOS release following a week later. To enjoy the titles the service has to offer, you need an Android phone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later. Meanwhile, Apple users can run Netflix Games on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later.

If you satisfy those criteria, then there isn’t much you need to do to get started. All you need is an active Netflix subscription – no additional fees or in-app purchases involved. Netflix doesn’t serve ads either. If you don’t have a subscription, then you can simply download the app, sign up, and follow the on-screen instructions.

There’s no indication of when the service will shed its mobile exclusivity and make its way to TV and other hardware, but Netflix could be working on it. More on that later.

The best titles you can play on Netflix Games right now

Stranger Things 3: The Game

This cute little top-down game will remind you of the handheld console games of the past with its vintage, pixelated graphics. It’s based on the third season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things and is promoted as a “beat ‘em up” game.

Immortality

Immortality is more of an interactive film than a game where you are tasked with finding what happened to Marissa Marcel – a young actress who seemingly disappeared into thin air. In it, you explore hours of footage from three of the actress’s unreleased movies, search for clues, and piece them together.

Nailed It! Baking Bash

A Netflix exclusive, Nailed It! Baking Bash, is a competitive baking game with some very appealing 3D graphics. You can either play rapid-fire mini-games solo or you can compete against friends to “re-create edible masterpieces.”

Country Friends

A farming game where you build the farm of your dreams, Country Friends is developed by Gameloft. Here you can grow delicious fruits, craft exclusive products, share rewards and tend to each other’s crops at the community farm.

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Set in a zombie apocalypse, Into the Dead 2: Unleashed gives you only one goal – survival. You are armed with an arsenal of powerful weapons and must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while navigating through treacherous terrain.

What lies ahead

While the Netflix Games’ catalogue leaves a lot to be desired, the streaming service is looking to extend its efforts to PCs and TVs with a possible cloud gaming service. There isn’t a lot of information at hand right now but the company could pick up the ball that Google’s failed Stadia service dropped.

On mobile, Netflix Games offers over 40 titles now. But as part of its earnings report, it revealed it had an additional 55 games in its pipeline – with fourteen of those being developed by Netflix’s own studios.