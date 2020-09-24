How to mirror movies, shows, live IPL matches from phone to TV

Disney+ Hotstar allows users to cast live IPL matches on your TV (Source: File/Sportzpics for BCCI)

Indian Premier League (IPL) has already begun and we have seen a few close matches in the initial days. With OTT platforms streaming movies, shows and live sports events, users have resorted to watching IPL on TV instead of using set-top box services which also saves them the hassle of using different remotes. If you don’t own a smart TV you will be able to watch IPL by simply mirroring your smartphone or casting phone’s content.

It is to be noted that all TVs and smartphones won’t be able to play the video you cast from your device. In that case, a streaming dongle will do the trick. Also, most Android TVs that have been launched in the past couple of years come with support for Google Cast. Few TVs also come with support for Airplay as well. You can easily check if your TV supports these functions by going into the TV settings.

Wireless casting: Dongles like Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you don’t own a smart TV, you can mirror your smartphone screen by connecting wireless dongles like Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick and many other streaming sticks. All you will need to do is plug in these devices in the HDMI slot. The long list of apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video allows the user to cast the content from the user’s phone onto the TV.

Since Disney+ Hotstar has the rights to stream IPL 2020, it won’t be a problem to mirror your phone’s screen. Also, you have an added advantage if you use the Amazon Fire TV Stick as it has its own interface which supports a wide range of apps. One thing you should ensure is that the streaming device and your smartphone use the same WiFi connection.

Connecting smartphones via HDMI to the TV

This solution may only work on older Android devices as compatibility is a major factor here. You need a HDMI cable to connect to your TV and a converter/adapter to connect to your phone. If your phone has a Type C port, you need to ensure you get the HDMI cable with Type C instead of Type B. However, one downside to this is that the charging port of your phone will be occupied.

