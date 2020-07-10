iOS 14, iPadOS 14 first public beta now available – how to download

Starting today Apple has started rolling out the first public beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. (Image: Apple) Starting today Apple has started rolling out the first public beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. (Image: Apple)

At WWDC 2020 last month Apple announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7, and more. Starting today the Cupertino based tech giant has started rolling out the first public beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The builds are now available for users who want to try out the latest iOS and iPadOS version. Notably, these are beta updates and come with few bugs.

The final version will be released for all users with compatible iPhone and iPad later this year. If you’re ready to have a buggy experience here’s how you can download the first iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta.

How to download iOS 14, iPadOS 14 first public beta

*You will first need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program.

*To enroll you will need to enter you Apple ID

READ | Everything Apple didn’t announce at WWDC 2020: AirPods Studio, AirTags, and more

The final version will be released for all users with compatible iPhone and iPad later this year. The final version will be released for all users with compatible iPhone and iPad later this year.

*After enrolling head over to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone/ iPad.

*Then download the update

READ | iOS 14: Top features, release date, and other details you must know

We would recommend you to download the beta version on a secondary device and not primary. This is because beta updates come with bugs and few issues. The final release later this year will come with the fix. The device must have at least 50 per cent charge at the time of installation or connect the iPhone/ iPad to the changer.

Ensure to connect the device to a stable WiFi connection so you don’t finish the entire mobile data and also ensure to backup all your data before downloading the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 first beta 1.

READ | These are all the devices that can run iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

Apple brings nifty changes with both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. With the latest iOS version, Apple brings a new user interface and support for home screen widget, upgraded Siri, redesigned incoming calls notification, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support, updated Messages app, among others. With iOS 14 comes Apple brings new Memoji options with hairstyles, headware, and face covering.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd