Want to get Free Netflix? With StreamFest you can get it free for one weekend

Netflix is one of the world’s biggest streaming services, and you could get access to it for free for one weekend. Netflix is hosting its Streamfest on the weekend of December 5 to December 6. This one weekend will give anyone in India free access to Netflix. You will not have to share any credit or debit card information when signing up for Streamfest. Keep in mind this is only for non-members, who have not signed up for the service. Netflix’s plans start at Rs 199 per month for the mobile only plan going up to Rs 799 per month for the premium plan.

Streamfest: What are the dates to access free Netflix?

Netflix will be free for one weekend. This is December 5 to December 6. The free access starts at 12.01 am on December 5 and goes on till 11.59 pm on December 6. Netflix says anyone in India will be able to access the service and watch all the content library for free, there’s no restriction.

How to sign up for Netflix Streamfest in order to get free access?

If you want free Netflix, visit Netflix.com/StreamFest.

Or you can download the Android app.

Then sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password. You will be able to start streaming without making any payment.

Any other way to get free Netflix?

Vodafone postpaid users can actually get Netflix free for one year. But for that you have to get the Rs 1099 plan per month, which has a six month lock-in period. The plan offers one year Netflix free, and the total benefit is for Rs 5,988 per year. Basically you get access to the Rs 499 plan free with Vodafone postpaid if you opt for the plan.

