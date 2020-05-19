Lockdown 4.0: How to get an e-pass for interstate travel [step-by-step guide]

The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre. The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre.

The nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended for the fourth time in India. During the time of lockdown, a lot of relaxations have been put in place to help ease the mounting economic pressure. People have been allowed to move around a bit. But for that, you will require an e-pass to travel interstate.

To get an e-pass a person will need to visit a website constructed by the state government of the state they want to commute to. Lockdown 4.0 is in effect till May 31. The government is yet to announce if it will lift the lockdown post that or extend it further. Here are the details of lockdown 4.0.

How to get an e-pass

Making the process of getting an e-pass easier, the government of India has set up a single-point access website (http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/) where people can request an e-pass. The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

This single-point access website currently has e-permits for 17 states only, excluding major states like New Delhi. http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/ is just a redirect service to help you navigate to the right website for your state. For example, if you are looking to get a pass in Noida, you will select Uttar Pradesh in the select city box. The website will then show me a hyperlink for the Uttar Pradesh e-pass website.

After they have been redirected to the state’s e-pass website, people can then verify their phone numbers with an OTP and upload all necessary documents to the website.

After submitting all details, the concerned department will review the application and decide whether it wants to issue an e-pass to you or not. After the e-pass is issued, the person will get an SMS regarding the same on their phone with a link to download the e-pass. He then needs to carry the e-pass with him wherever he goes, as security personnel might ask to verify if the person can commute during the lockdown or not.

The e-pass after being issued also shows inside the Aarogya Setu app.

At the time of writing, the website states that a total of 33,30,664 applications have been received by the 17 states, which include Maharashtra, Uttar Prades, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, among others. Out of these only 11,50,398 applications have been passed. Whereas, 11,85,495 applications being rejected and 9,94,771 applications still under process.

