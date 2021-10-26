How to enable Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on HomePod

Apple has released the latest 15.1 software update for its HomePod and the HomePod mini smart speakers. The update brings features such as Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio to the company’s smart speakers.

The spatial audio feature, is officially available only with the full-size ‌HomePod‌. When Dolby Atmos spatial audio is enabled, the sound experience is enhanced and it seems that musical notes are coming from all around in 360 degrees.

Spatial audio makes use of Dolby Atmos to create a richer sounding sound profile with a more immersive soundstage. Users can enjoy the same when listening to songs in the Apple Music catalog that supports spatial audio.

Your HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ should get updated to the latest version automatically, unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌ (Image source: Screenshots of interface) Your HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ should get updated to the latest version automatically, unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌ (Image source: Screenshots of interface)

Apple Music’s lossless audio are songs on Apple Music that are uploaded in a higher-resolution format than usual. This allows users to enjoy music with minimal compression in a lossless file format.

Your HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ should get updated to the latest version automatically, unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌. It is advisable to check if your device has been updated to the latest version of the software.

Additionally, the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ should be updated to iOS 15.1/iPadOS 15.1 or later before you can enable the feature on your HomePod.

How to Enable Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio

1. Go to the Home app on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ running iOS 15.1.

2. Select the Home icon in the top-left of the screen (top-left of the main window on ‌iPad‌).

3. Tap on Home Settings from the dropdown menu.

4. Select your owner profile under the “People,” option

5. Under “Media,” select Apple Music.

6. Toggle the switches beside Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio.