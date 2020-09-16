How to download iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7

iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhone models that are running last year's iOS 13 update.

Apple announces the iPad Air, 8th generation iPad, Watch SE and Watch Series 6 at last night’s event. The tech giant also announced to release a new software update to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users. The latest iOS 14 brings new features as well as performance improvements and will be available for all compatible iPhones starting today. In addition, iPad users will also start receiving iPadOS 14 update, while Watch users will get WatchOS 7. Apple will also start rolling out the final version of tvOS 14.

Apple released the beta version of the iOS 14 a few months ago and now all compatible iPhone users will be able to get their hands on the new software update. Here’s how to install the new software update on your Apple device.

How to upgrade to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple usually releases new iOS and iPadOs update at night as per Indian Standard Time. So, users in India must be able to get the new software update by tonight. So, how do you upgrade to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14? The process is simple. You will be able to upgrade your iPhone and iPad to the latest software update by

1. Heading over to the Settings menu on your iPhone/iPad

2. Select General

3. Then click on the Software Update

Things to keep in mind before installing iOS, iPadOS update

1. Keep your device connected to a stable WiFi network. This is because the update size is a big one and will require a lot of data to be installed.

2. Do not use your Apple device while the installation is on. This will speed up the process further.

3. Ensure to backup all your data, chats before hitting the installation button.

Which iPhones will get iOS 14 update?

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

Which iPads will get iPadOS 14 update?

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to install watchOS 7?

When the new software update is available your Apple Watch will notify and then you will be able to update to watchOS 14 using your iPhone.

1. First tap of the ‘Update Tonight’ option in the notification

2. Pick up your iPhone to confirm

3. Open the Apple Watch app

4. Tap on the My Watch tab

5. Click on General

6. Then tap on Software Update option

While the update is installing leave your Apple Watch as well as iPhone on charging overnight.

