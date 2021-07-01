If you are a public beta tester, or any non-developer, you will be able to download and try the new update on your Apple Watch ( Image source : Apple)

Apple has started rolling out the first public beta of watchOS 8. This means if you are a public beta tester, or any non-developer, you will be able to download and try the new update on your Apple Watch.

You will need to sign up for Apple’s beta testing program to get access to the beta version of Apple’s watchOS 8 which is free to join. In case you have joined Apple’s beta program in the past, you will still need to enrol again. Here’s what you need to know.

In order to install the watchOS public beta, you will first need to enrol the iPhone paired to your Apple Watch in the iOS 15 public beta and update to the latest public beta build.

Note: Apple Watch cannot be restored to previously-released OS versions once the public beta is installed

Install the watchOS 8 Beta Software Profile

From the iPhone paired to your Apple Watch, tap the button below to download the configuration profile.

Your iPhone will notify you when the profile has been downloaded.

Go to Settings > General > Profiles & Device Management, tap the profile and then tap “Install” and follow the onscreen instructions.

Download profile

Must Read | How to download Apple’s watchOS 8 public beta on your Apple Watch

Update your Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch will automatically receive the latest public beta software if you have Automatic Updates turned on in the Software Update settings.

To manually check for updates, go to the Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone, tap the My Watch tab, then go to General > Software Update.