How to download and setup the Oceanic+ app on your Apple Watch Ultra

Apple in collaboration with Oceanic, an American scuba gear manufacturing company, has come up with a dedicated app for scuba divers on the Apple Watch Ultra called Oceanic+. Like most Apple Watch apps, the Oceanic+ Dive Computer app comes with an easy-to-use interface and offers a plethora of features on Apple’s very first dive computer.

The Oceanic+ app can be used for both amateurs and professional divers and snorkelers. If you own an Apple Watch Ultra, here is how you can download and set up Oceanic+ Dive Computer app on your Watch Ultra.

Here’s how to download the Oceanic+ Dive Computer app

Before downloading the Oceanic+ Dive Computer app on your Watch Ultra, make sure that you have installed the latest watchOS 9.1 update. Similarly, one also needs an iPhone running on iOS 16.1 or newer version to support the Oceanic+ Dive Computer app.

Also read | Oceanic+ dive computer app explained in details

Search Oceanic+ on the App Store and make sure that you are downloading an app that is published by Huish Outdoors, LLC. While the app is free to download, there is a subscription charge of Rs 899 per month or Rs 7,500 per year in India to access all the features of the Oceanic+ app. Similarly, there is also a family sharing plan, which costs Rs 11,900 and gives access to up to five family members. Lastly, there is also a single-day subscription that just costs Rs 89.

Once you download the app on your smartphone, the same will be available on the Apple Watch Ultra. Once you have downloaded the app and configured the same with your name, emergency contact details, dive experience (student, open water, advanced, dive master, instructor), and sensor authorization (to access live GPS location and other details), click on the Activate Oceanic+ on your watch.

If you have paired an Apple Watch Ultra to your iPhone, all these details will be synced with the same. Do note that, even with a free account (limited to snorkelling), Oceanic+ does offer features like a depth gauge, max depth, time, compass, logbook, lifetime dive time, longest time, social media sharing, and pictures.

With a paid subscription, the Oceanic+ app offers all the features that are available in the free version. On top of that, users will also be able to experience additional features like tissue loading, community dive condition, 3-days weather forecasts, 3-day tide prediction, UV index, and more.

Advertisement

While the Oceanic+ app works on any iPhone newer than the iPhone SE Gen 2 or the iPhone 8, it does require an Apple Watch Ultra and is not compatible with any other Apple Watch such as the Apple Watch Series 8 or even the latest Apple Watch SE.