How to disable YouTube Shorts and stop endless scrolling

If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through short videos, YouTube now offers a simple way to take control. The app has introduced an updated time management feature that lets you set a daily limit for Shorts, even down to zero minutes. This effectively removes Shorts from your feed.
Here’s how you can use it.
Start by opening the YouTube app on your Android or iOS device. Tap on your profile icon, usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. From there, head into Settings.
Inside Settings, look for the Time management section. This is where YouTube groups all features designed to help you manage screen time and reduce distractions.
Find the option called Shorts feed limit and toggle it on. Once enabled, you’ll be able to choose how much time you want to spend watching Shorts each day.
Previously, the lowest limit available was 15 minutes. With the latest update, you can now set the limit to zero minutes.
Select 0 minutes as your daily limit. This is the key step. By doing this, you’re essentially telling YouTube that you don’t want to see Shorts at all.
Once the limit is reached (which happens instantly at zero), the Shorts tab will stop showing videos. Instead, you’ll see a message saying you’ve “reached your Shorts feed limit.”
After setting the limit to zero, the Shorts tab will no longer display any videos, and in many cases, Shorts content may also disappear from your Home feed. When you try to access Shorts, instead of videos, you’ll see a notification informing you that you’ve reached your limit. In effect, this works as a built-in way to block Shorts entirely, without the need for any third-party apps or tools.
This option was first introduced as part of parental controls, giving families a way to manage how much time kids spend on Shorts. Now, it is being rolled out to all users, including adult accounts.
So whether you’re trying to cut down on screen time or just want a less distracting app experience, this feature can help.