How to disable YouTube Shorts and stop endless scrolling

If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through short videos, YouTube now offers a simple way to take control. The app has introduced an updated time management feature that lets you set a daily limit for Shorts, even down to zero minutes. This effectively removes Shorts from your feed.

Here’s how you can use it.

Step 1: Open YouTube settings

Start by opening the YouTube app on your Android or iOS device. Tap on your profile icon, usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. From there, head into Settings.

Step 2: Go to time management

Inside Settings, look for the Time management section. This is where YouTube groups all features designed to help you manage screen time and reduce distractions.