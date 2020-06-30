Here’s how you can get rid of your TikTok account forever

(Image : Reuters) (Image : Reuters)

TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing social platform was banned by the Indian government on Monday along with 58 more Chinese apps following the tension between the two in the Galwan Valley. The Ministry stated they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of india, security of state and public order.”

Since the ban, TikTok has been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For the existing users of the Chinese app here are a few steps to not just uninstall the app but to remove your account as well.

* Open the TikTok app on your smartphone.

* Go to your profile. You will see three dots on the top of your phone screen, click on that.

* Now go into the Manage my account option. Scroll down and you will see the option ‘Delete my account’.

* After clicking on ‘Delete my account’, the app will ask you to verify your details.

* Once the details are verified, the app will redirect you to delete account page where you can simply click on the option and delete.

However, there are a few things that one should know before deleting your account. Similar to Facebook, you can reactivate your account within 30 days if the government lifts the ban on the app.

However, if the ban lasts longer, you will not be able to access your account and the videos you have posted on the app. According to the guidelines of the Chinese app, you will not be eligible for a refund for the items you have bought on the app once you have deleted your account.

ALSO READ | TikTok India says it will comply with govt order

Earlier in 2020, TikTok was downvoted by Indian users after a social media tussle between the app’s self-proclaimed influencers and Youtubers. The ratings dropped significantly on the Play Store but they were reset after reports of spam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd