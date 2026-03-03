How to create stunning Holi portraits for Instagram using ChatGPT’s new special prompt

The idea behind the new prompt is simple. Users are asked to picture themselves standing in the middle of a Holi celebration. (Express image)

ChatGPT, the popular AI-based chatbot, has introduced a new, special prompt that is sure to inspire people to celebrate the upcoming Holi festival creatively. This new and special prompt, called ‘Me at a Holi Festival’, is sure to inspire people to celebrate the festival of colours creatively.

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety, and people use this festival to spread joy and colours.

The idea behind the new prompt is simple. Users are asked to picture themselves standing in the middle of a Holi celebration. Clouds of pink, yellow and blue fill the air. Music plays loudly. Friends laugh as colours fly in every direction.