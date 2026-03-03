How to create stunning Holi portraits for Instagram using ChatGPT’s new special prompt

ChatGPT, the popular AI-based chatbot, has introduced a new, special prompt that is sure to inspire people to celebrate the upcoming Holi festival creatively. This new and special prompt, called ‘Me at a Holi Festival’, is sure to inspire people to celebrate the festival of colours creatively.
Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety, and people use this festival to spread joy and colours.
The idea behind the new prompt is simple. Users are asked to picture themselves standing in the middle of a Holi celebration. Clouds of pink, yellow and blue fill the air. Music plays loudly. Friends laugh as colours fly in every direction.
ChatGPT suggests experimenting with different styles. You can make the scene cinematic and dramatic, dreamy and soft, ultra-real and detailed, anime-inspired, or even playful and cartoon-like. The focus is on personal expression. The company says the prompt is meant to help users create a version of Holi that feels bold and unique to them.
Apart from the main prompt, users are also encouraged to try the following descriptive styles:
The idea is to encourage users’ creativity and share happy moments on the internet.
ChatGPT is also asking users to share their work on social media and tag ChatGPT India.
As people prepare to celebrate with friends and family, this new feature offers another way to join in. Whether through art, storytelling or digital design, the message is simple: imagine it, create it and share the colour.